Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding voting access

(WSIL) — Governor JB Pritzker signed SB 825 into law Thursday, expanding access to the ballot box for Illinoisans.

The law expands access to curbside voting, establishes permanent vote by mail registries, establishes a central polling location in counties across the state, strengthens cybersecurity standards for election authorities in Illinois, and proves viable voting opportunities for justice-impacted individuals.

The legislation also establishes June 28, 2022 as the new 2022 general primary election date.

SB 825 grants sheriffs outside of Cook County the ability to establish polling locations at local county jails, a practice already in place in Cook County. Individuals awaiting trial and sentencing who are residents of the community surrounding the county jail will now be permitted to vote at the jail’s polling place.

“With attacks on voting rights on the rise in states across the nation, Illinois is proud to stand up for a strong, secure, and accessible democracy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This legislation articulates the rights of Illinois citizens to vote by mail, allows those awaiting trial to cast their ballots, and makes a state holiday of Election Day 2022. I want to thank sponsors Senate President Don Harmon and Representative Maurice West, as well as the Women’s Legislative Caucus leadership, and county clerks across the state for their commitment to protecting the fundamental right to vote.”

For more information on voting in Illinois and to confirm your registration status, go to https://www.elections.il.gov/.

SB 825 is effective July 1, 2022.