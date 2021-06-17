Exelon files to deactivate Byron Nuclear Plant

BYRON (WREX) -- After months of debate and a potential last second deal, a scheduled deactivation date is set for the Byron Nuclear Plant, but lawmakers say legislation could still save the plant by then.

Exelon notified the PJM electricity transmission organization that it plans to take the two Byron towers offline in September.

PJM's future deactivations list shows Exelon wants to close one tower on September 14 and the other on September 16. It notified PJM of the request on Wednesday, June 16.

PJM is a group that works to coordinate electricity between power plants and consumers in 13 states, including Illinois, though it doesn't own any generators or power lines.

Rep. Tom Demmer (R- Dixon) says Exelon must file to PJM within 90 days of closure, so this is a formal step toward closing the plant. Demmer adds that this puts Springfield on a 90-day clock to pass some sort of legislation to keep the plant open.

Lawmakers called a special session for both chambers, but couldn't get a clean energy bill passed this week. The bill had money to help Exelon keep three plants open, including Byron.

The Pritzker administration hopes to provide nearly $700 million to Exelon to save jobs at the utility’s nuclear plants. Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) said he wanted to help those workers Tuesday.

Harmon explained his chamber remains ready, willing, and able to return to Springfield once all sides reach an agreement, and was hopeful lawmakers would return later this summer.

13 WREX has reached out to Exelon for more information.