CRE8IV Mural Festival underway across the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We are getting a first look at one of the new murals apart of the CRE8IV Mural Festival.



This mural is located outside of the resale building on the 1000 block of South Main Street.



Artist Rafael Blanco says he was asked to design a mural about inspiring the next generation to become scientists. He adds that there is another important message behind the mural.



"We want to inspire people not only to become scientists or artists," says Blanco, "to improve their front store, their houses so the more that we beautify, the more people are going to be influenced."



There will be 12 murals painted across the Stateline as part of this years event.