Burr Oak Valley is dedicated as a nature preserve

ROSCOE (WREX) —Nearly 100 acres of land in the Stateline will now be protected.

Burr Oak Valley in Roscoe is labeled as a nature preserve by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission. That means it is under the highest level of protection in Illinois. The Natural Land Institute, which owns the land, says it is working to make the land as biodiverse as possible.

"We're working on removing the invasive species and creating high quality habitats where where maximizing habitats for the most amount of organisms possible, biodiversity," said Natural Land Institute Director of Stewardship Zach Grycan.

Burr Oak Valley is a private preserve that is not open to the public. Members of the Natural Land Institute may request permission to visit the area. For more information, click HERE.