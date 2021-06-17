AP Interview: Tibet exile leader hopes to resume China talks

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The new president of the Tibetan exile government says he will do his best to resume a dialogue with China after more than a decade, and that a visit by the Dalai Lama to Tibet could be the best way to move forward. Penpa Tsering said in an interview with The Associated Press that the Buddhist spiritual leader has expressed his wish to visit his birthplace, Lhasa and some other places in Tibet depending on his physical condition. China doesn’t recognize the Tibetan government-in-exile and hasn’t held any dialogue with representatives of the Dalai Lama since 2010. Beijing accuses the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China, which he denies.