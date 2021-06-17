Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2. Jose Urquidy pitched seven strong innings to stifle Chicago’s powerful lineup, backed by a three-run shot from Brantley and a career-best four RBIs by Toro. Houston won its fourth straight. There were two on in the first when Brantley knocked his homer off Dylan Cease into the seats in right field. Toro hit a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 10-2 in the seventh.