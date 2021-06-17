Affordable Care Act intact after Supreme Court dismisses challenge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the Obama-era health care law, the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare, preserving insurance coverage for millions of Americans.

The justices left the entire law intact Thursday in ruling that Texas, other Republican-led states and two individuals had no right to bring their lawsuit in federal court.

The law's major provisions include protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, a range of no-cost preventive services and the expansion of the Medicaid program that insures lower-income people, including those who work in jobs that don't pay much or provide health insurance.

Also left in place is the law's now-toothless requirement that people have health insurance or pay a penalty.

Congress rendered that provision irrelevant in 2017 when it reduced the penalty to zero.