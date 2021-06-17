Skip to Content

2 killed in shooting in western German town

9:10 am National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two people have been killed in a shooting in western Germany. The circumstances were unclear but authorities said there appeared to be no danger to the general public. The incident took place on Thursday in Espelkamp, a town of about 26,000 near the city of Bielefeld. The victims were a man and a woman. A local man who was suspected to be the perpetrator was on the run. Police said the victims were shot in a house and in a street outside.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

