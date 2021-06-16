Utah ‘Real Housewives’ star seeks fraud case dismissal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah and her defense attorneys have asked a federal judge this week to dismiss charges against her in a fraud case because officers allegedly coerced her into waiving her Miranda rights when she was arrested in Utah. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Shah and her assistant have been accused in a telemarketing scheme. They both pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. Shah was arrested March 30 after she received a series of phone calls she believed were tied to an order of protection. The New York Police Department and the U.S. attorney’s office in New York did not immediately respond.