Spanish prize honors group empowering African girls, women

MADRID (AP) — A consortium of non-profit organizations that aims to reduce poverty in Africa through the education of girls and the empowerment of women has won a Princess of Asturias award. The foundation named after the heir to the Spanish throne, King Felipe VI’s daughter Leonor, announced Wednesday that Campaign for Female Education, or CAMFED, will be recognized in its International Aid category. The NGO invests in the education of girls in Zimbabwe, Ghana, Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia by creating a network in which former beneficiaries of its work become supporters of the education and employment of new recipients. The International Aid award is the sixth announced this year out of eight.