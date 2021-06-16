Spacesuit concerns briefly interrupt astronauts’ spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An astronaut outside the International Space Station is back at work installing new solar panels after spacesuit concerns. NASA stressed Wednesday that astronaut Shane Kimbrough is safe despite problems with his spacesuit. Mission Control sent Kimbrough back into the station’s airlock so he could reboot the control panel on the front of his suit. That worked, and he ventured back out after several minutes. There was also a fleeting pressure spike in the suit’s cooling system. Kimbrough is working with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet to reenergize the space station with new solar panels.