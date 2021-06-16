Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting have decided to consider an investigation of the denomination’s handling of sexual abuse cases. More than two-thirds of them voted Wednesday to debate a proposal to investigate leaders’ handling of sex abuse claims. The convention’s business committee had planned to refer the proposal to its Executive Committee, the same entity alleged to have failed in its response to abuse cases. More than 15,000 voting delegates are attending the two-day meeting in Nashville, the highest number in decades.