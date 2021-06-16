Rays’ Hill says union ‘dropped the ball’ on grip enhancers

CHICAGO (AP) — Veteran Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Rich Hill says the players’ union “dropped the ball” when it came to this week’s announcement from Major League Baseball about grip-enhancing substances. MLB says pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games starting Monday for using illegal substances to doctor baseballs. The 41-year old Hill said he feels like the sides should have come together and settled this together. The midseason changes come during the final season of the current collective bargaining agreement between the owners and players.