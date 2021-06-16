Quake shakes part of east Indonesia, people warned off beach

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, shallow undersea earthquake has shaken parts of eastern Indonesia, cracking some walls and sending panicked coastal residents in Maluku province to higher ground. Officials say there is no threat of a large tsunami, although the sea level rose about 0.5 meters (1.5 feet), probably due to an underwater avalanche. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) under the sea. Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage. Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.