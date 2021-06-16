Ohio House expels former Republican speaker in historic vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House has voted to expel former GOP Speaker Larry Householder following his indictment in an alleged $60 million federal bribery scheme. The bipartisan vote Wednesday was only the second time in state history the Legislature cast ballots to expel a sitting member. Householder and four associates were arrested in July in an investigation connected to legislation containing a ratepayer-funded bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants. Householder has proclaimed his innocence. He told lawmakers Tuesday that the expulsion push did not constitute “disorderly conduct” warranting removal and violated the will of voters who returned him to office in November despite the charges against him.