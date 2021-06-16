Officials explain why families living by Chemtool Plant still can’t go home

ROCKTON(WREX)— On Wednesday, officials announced people living within the 3-mile radius of the former Chemtool Plant do not have to wear a mask anymore.

But, they say the evacuation zone is still in effect. Why is that?

Winnebago County Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says it's because they don't know what the debris that has fallen in that zone actually is.

"While the company has provided us a detailed list, we're talking about those things in and around the building that are not intended to burn," said Martell.

She says those things could include things like plastic from inside office rooms or cars and leather from the plant.

Along with the air quality, officials say the water quality in that area is also good.

Officials will continue to test the water and air in the area.

They will also do random testing of debris that has fallen on things like roofs, playground equipment, and doorknobs of homes to see what has fallen in that area.

Because officials arent 100% certain what has landed in this area yet, they want to keep people out of the evacuation zone until they know.

"I live in this community and so I want to make sure the water that I am consuming is not only good for me but good for my family as well," said Rockton Fire Protection Chief Kirk Wilson.

Officials hope to have preliminary results of the debris testing on Tuesday, so they can have a better idea of when people can go home.