New York hosts Chicago, looks to build on Walker’s strong outing

Chicago Cubs (38-29, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (34-25, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Robert Stock (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (6-2, .56 ERA, .53 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Mets are 19-6 in home games in 2020. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .341.

The Cubs are 14-19 on the road. Chicago has hit 91 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the club with 15, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-2. Taijuan Walker recorded his sixth victory and Alonso went 1-for-3 with three RBIs for New York. Alec Mills registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits and is batting .258.

Baez leads the Cubs with 15 home runs and has 43 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .188 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), Kris Bryant: (hand), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.