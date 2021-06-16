Interim trial data shows low effectiveness for CureVac shot

BERLIN (AP) — German vaccine maker CureVac says interim data from late-stage testing of its coronavirus shot show a comparatively low effectiveness in protecting people against COVID-19. The results appear to be a significant setback for CureVac’s efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine. But the company said the study was hampered by the broad range of variants found among the COVID-19 cases reviewed in the trial and that final results may still change. Curevac said interim results from its trial with 40,000 participants show the vaccine has an efficacy of 47% against COVID-19 disease of any severity. This did not meet what the company said were its “prespecified statistical success criteria.”