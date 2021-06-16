Heat, humidity could bring strong storms to the Stateline late-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The lack of severe weather so far this season could change into the latter half of the work week. Storms come alongside building heat and humidity.

Easygoing Wednesday:

Midweek is the proverbial "calm before the storm." High pressure keeps sunshine going Wednesday as highs climb into the middle 80s. The morning hours were crisp in some areas of the Stateline, with a few locales falling into the 40s. As a reality check, it is the middle of June, so that isn't likely to last too much longer.

The warmer and more humid air mass moves in as early as Thursday. With the heat and humidity comes the potential for severe storms.

Strong storms possible by Thursday:

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting Thursday night as the primary period for severe storms. A "slight" risk for severe weather is possible, or a 2 on 1 to 5 scale. This means the a few widely scattered severe thunderstorms could develop.

Severe storms could visit the Stateline Thursday night.

Severe storms are possible early Friday morning, mainly south.

All threats of severe weather are possible. Hail and high winds are most likely. The isolated tornado potential exists mainly west of Northern Illinois. Before going to bed Thursday night, make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe alerts.

The risk for severe weather subsides by sunrise, meaning Friday's morning commute should be clear.

Weekend rain chances:

It's Wednesday and that means the weekend is near. It's an important weekend at that, as it's Father's Day weekend. Saturday keeps mostly sunny skies going with highs into the middle 80s. The pick day of the weekend is Saturday, as scattered thunderstorms return Sunday.

The weekend features storm chances Sunday.

Model guidance does not suggest a total washout, but if one is taking dear dad to the links, pay attention to radar.