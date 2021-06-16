Greenpeace apologizes, local police slam Euro 2020 protester

MUNICH (AP) — Greenpeace has apologized and Munich police are investigating after a protester parachuted into the stadium and injured two people before Germany’s game against France at the European Championship. The protester used a powered paraglider with a motor attached to his back but lost control and hit overhead camera wires attached to the stadium roof. He careened over spectators’ heads before landing on the field ahead of Tuesday’s game. Police say “there is no understanding whatsoever for such irresponsible actions.” Greenpeace says “the paraglider was to fly over the stadium and drop a latex ball with a message of protest onto the field.”