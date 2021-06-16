Chicago inches toward elected school board after House vote

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has moved a step closer to having an elected school board under a measure approved by the Illinois House. The House voted 70-41 on Wednesday on a plan that would phase out the current system where the mayor appoints seven board members and create a 21-member elected board starting in 2027. The measure heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker who has supported the idea. Chicago has remained one of the American cities with a school board solely appointed by a mayor. Los Angeles has a seven-member elected school board while in New York a 15-member panel is mostly appointed by the mayor.