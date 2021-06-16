Canada, Panama, El Salvador advance in World Cup qualifying

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Cyle Larin and Junior Hoilett scored second-half goals, and Canada advanced to the eight-nation regional finals of World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 victory over Haiti. An own goal by goalkeeper Josué Duverger put No. 70 Canada ahead in the 46th minute against 83rd-ranked Haiti. The match was moved to the former home of Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire because of Canadian government coronavirus restrictions. Canada won the series 4-0. Panama and El Salvador also advanced and joined the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica in the final round, which starts Sept. 2.