British lawyer Karim Khan sworn in as ICC’s chief prosecutor

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — British lawyer Karim Khan has been sworn in as the new chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. At a ceremony Wednesday, he pledged to reach out to nations that are not members of the court and to try to hold trials in countries where crimes are committed. Khan is a 51-year-old English lawyer. He has years of experience in international lawyer as a prosecutor, investigator and defense attorney. He takes over from Fatou Bensouda of Gambia, whose nine-year term ended Tuesday. World powers such as the United States, Russia and China are not among the court’s 123 member nations.