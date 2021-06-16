Stocks, bond yields in holding pattern ahead of Fed decision

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Wednesday as traders wait for the latest decision on interest rates from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 was flipping between small gains and losses in the early going as gains for health care and some big technology companies were tempered by losses for banks and energy companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1%. European markets were slightly higher and Asian markets closed mostly lower. Crude oil prices were up slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged lower to 1.49%.