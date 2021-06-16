5 Apple Daily execs arrested under Hong Kong security law

5 Apple Daily execs arrested under Hong Kong security lawNew
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong reports say police have arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper under the national security law. The reports say the five were arrested on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security. Apple Daily and the South China Morning Post said those arrested were chief editor Ryan Law, Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung, the publishing company’s chief operating officer and two other editors.