Wyoming advocates hopeful about pot initiatives despite odds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Supporters of two new marijuana ballot petitions in Wyoming say they’re optimistic about getting pot questions before voters next year, especially with growing support from conservatives in the deep-red state. Even so, they face daunting odds because of the difficulty of getting such initiatives on the ballot and failing to do so four years ago. Wyoming is among a dwindling number of states that haven’t approved marijuana in some form. Thirty-six states now allow medical marijuana, and 17 have approved recreational marijuana. Organizers have submitted ballot initiative proposals to decriminalize marijuana and legalize medical marijuana. Voters haven’t approved a ballot initiative since 1992.