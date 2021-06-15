Walker strikes out career-high 12 to lead Mets over Cubs 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 12, Pete Alonso drove in three runs and the surging New York Mets threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Walker allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, and he walked none for the third time. Walker had struck out 11 seven times previously, all before he had Tommy John surgery on April 25, 2018. The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, and the Mets are unbeaten in his six home starts.