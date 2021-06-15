US seeks to fine Air Canada $25.5 million over slow refunds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is seeking to fine Air Canada more than $25 million over what it says have been slow refunds for passengers whose flights were canceled since the pandemic started. The Transportation Department said Tuesday it has received more than 6,000 consumer complaints about Air Canada since March of last year. The department says consumers who are supposed to get refunds within 20 days are waiting five to 13 months to get their money back from Air Canada. The airline can fight the fine. The Transportation Department says it is investigating handling of refunds at other airlines, including U.S. ones.