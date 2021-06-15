Sunshine sticks around for a few days longer, storms to rumble late-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine and seasonably warm conditions continue through midweek, but storms could bubble up by the end of the week.

Dry for now:

The copy-paste forecast of late continues through Wednesday. Temperatures through midweek get into the lower to middle 80s. Dew points are also quite comfortable, with many areas early Tuesday sitting in the 50s.

Storms make a comeback to the Stateline forecast by Thursday.

Humidity remains low through midweek, but that is set to change by Thursday. The increasing heat and humidity also could lead to storm chances by Thursday night.

Thursday likely to bring thunder:

Before thinking Thursday will be a total washout, it should be noted that storm chances look highest during the overnight hours. Much of Thursday features sunshine and heat, with highs getting into the lower 90s.

That heat is what sets the stage for a potentially stormy night Thursday. Model guidance suggests a thunderstorm complex exits southeast Minnesota Thursday evening. This complex eventually pays a visit to the Stateline around midnight Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of Northern Illinois with the "marginal" risk for severe weather. As a reminder, this is a 1 on a 1 to 5 scale and simply means isolated severe storms are possible. Stay with us on-air and online as the details of Thursday night's storm threat become clearer. Hail and high winds appear to be the primary concern during the late Thursday into Friday morning period.

Hail and high winds look to be the main concern for Thursday night's severe weather potential.

Strong thunderstorms could rumble through the Stateline Thursday night.

Split weekend:

Father's Day weekend features plenty of sunshine early on, but the back half of the weekend does bring a chance for thunderstorms. Timing and exact placement of storm chances is unclear at this point. It does appear that storms are most likely during the afternoon hours, so maybe the golf outing for dear Dad can be done early on.