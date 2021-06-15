South Carolina police release timeline of mother, son deaths

ISLANDTON, S.C. (AP) — State police have released a brief timeline as part of their investigation into the shooting deaths of a mother and son from one of South Carolina’s prominent legal families. The State Law Enforcement Division said Tuesday that Alex Murdaugh called 911 at around 10 p.m. June 7, saying he had found the bodies of his wife and son. Local authorities then asked state police for help investigating the case. State police agents have released little information in the deaths of Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul Murdaugh. The agency said Tuesday it was “committed to transparency” and would later release more, including information from the 911 call.