Senate Democrats press ahead on voting bill despite dim odds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are pledging to move ahead with a vote on their sprawling elections and voting bill next week, even as it faces universal opposition from Republicans as well as from a key senator from their own party. The bill, known as S1, is a priority for Democrats. It has been presented as the best way for the party to counteract voting restrictions that have advanced in Republican controlled statehouses. But chances of passage are dim. Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate West Virginia Democrat, has announced he too will oppose the bill.