Rockford man arrested on sexual assault charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaults a child under the age of 13.

On May 14, the Rockford Police Department learned of a sexual assault on a child under the age of 13. The assault happened at a home in the 3400 block of Summerdale Ave.

Police identified Jessie Silva, 23, of Rockford, as the suspect. He is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault.

Police arrested Silva on Friday, June 11 around 12:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of North Alpine Road. He's currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

If you have any information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.