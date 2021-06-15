Report: Gang violence displaces thousands in Haiti’s capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A UNICEF report says that escalating gang violence has displaced nearly 8,500 women and children in Haiti’s capital in the past two weeks. Officials say the gangs’ fight over territory in Port-au-Prince has forced hundreds of families to abandon their burned or ransacked homes in impoverished communities. The U.N.’s children agency said late Monday that many of them are staying in gymnasiums and other temporary shelters that are running out of water, food and items like blankets and clothes. Overall, the U.N. said that nearly 14,000 people in Port-au-Prince have been displaced by violence in the past nine months.