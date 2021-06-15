Rays ace Glasnow has elbow tear, no surgery for now

CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has a partially torn elbow ligament, putting in doubt his future for the rest of this season and beyond. An MRI done Tuesday showed Glasnow had a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament and also a flexor strain. Glasnow says he’s certain that trying to throw slick baseballs without any grip enhancer contributed to the problem. The right-hander exited Monday night’s game in Chicago against the White Sox after four innings. Glasnow said he won’t have surgery for now, and instead will try to strengthen the area. There’s no timeline for his return. The 27-year-old Glasnow is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA.