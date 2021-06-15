Police: Gunman dead after killing 2 at fire hydrant factory

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a worker killed two people and wounded two more at a fire hydrant factory before killing himself. Albertsville Police Chief Jamie Smith says the suspect apparently killed himself in a car found in Guntersville, about 15 miles from the factory. Gunfire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville. Smith says it’s not immediately known what prompted the shooting. The factory has more than 400 workers, giving the town its nickname of “Fire Hydrant Capital of the World.” A worker at the factor said the shooting happened in a part of the plant where hydrants and pipes are painted.