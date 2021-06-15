Orangeville softball sets off for state

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — For the first time in program history, Orangeville softball is heading to state. It marks the first time in school history that any girls program will play at state.

"To be the first girls team to go to state in Orangeville school history has brought out a lot of energy," head coach Lon Scheuerell said. "The community has been behind us every step of the way."

Orangeville defeated Rowva/Williamsfield, 11-4, in Monday's Super-Sectional game. The Lady Broncos had lost in the Super-Sectional round in both 2018 and 2019 before last season was canceled due to COVID-19. That makes this moment even sweeter.

"It means a lot," senior Tori Corp said. "We've been trying from freshman year all the way to senior year, we've made it to Super-Sectionals. [We] didn't get a season junior year. That's what we were kind of hoping for this year. We've gotten so close and each game we've gotten closer. So to do it our senior year, kind of go out with a bang."

"We've been here three times to the Super-Sectional game," senior Kirsten Frautschy said. "We've always come up short. To get it the third time is really cool, especially our senior year."

Friends and family helped send off the Lady Broncos to state, as they head to Peoria for Wednesday's games. This year, the IHSA is going with a doubleheader format for state semifinals and finals to limit travel and overnight stays due to COVID-19 concerns. Orangeville takes on top-ranked Illini Bluffs Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the state semifinals. The winner advances to the state championship game at 2 p.m., while the loser plays in the 3rd place game at 1:30 p.m.