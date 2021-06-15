Mississippi grand jury clears deputy in fatal shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi grand jury says it found “no criminal conduct” by a deputy sheriff who shot and killed a man outside a courthouse. The Sun Herald reports that the Harrison County grand jury reached a decision Monday. The grand jury provided no new information about events before the Jan. 15 shooting death of Reginald “RJ” Johnson outside the Biloxi courthouse. It also did not reveal the deputy’s name, which has not been released by investigators. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said earlier that the shooting happened after Johnson “displayed a knife” and began to move toward the deputy.