Late-week storms bring needed rainfall and severe potential

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline is need of rainfall, but too much of a good thing could come late this week. Storms likely brew up Thursday night and early Friday morning, but could bring severe weather and flash flood risks.

Quiet until then:

The weather remains quiet leading up to Thursday night. Look for more sunshine mixed with a few clouds Wednesday. The winds look a little lighter, so overall we'll see a warm and calm day. Temperatures rise into the middle 80's, or a little cooler than Tuesday. The humidity stays low for another day in a row.

A few changes arrive ahead of the overnight storm threat, which helps set the state for stronger storms. Breezy southwest winds kick in Thursday afternoon, blowing in more warmth and humidity. As a result, look for highs near or into the 90's by the afternoon.

The humidity rises quickly with the rising temperatures. The air feels slightly muggy again, and may make the weather feel a little hotter. The extra moisture helps set us up for strong storms and flash flood threats later in the night.

Stormy Thursday night:

The Stateline may avoid the worst of the storms, but a marginal threat lingers through Thursday.

A cold front hits the hot and humid air Thursday night, possibly producing strong to severe thunderstorms into early Friday morning. The main threats, for now, look to be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Multiple rounds of strong storms and heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

The front moves slowly, which could allow several rounds of storms to build up over the same spots. As a result, flash flooding may be a threat. Heavy rainfall over the same spots can quickly lead to flooding, even if the ground is very dry. Remember, do not drive into any flooded roads, especially at night. Nighttime flooding is difficult to see, so it's best to avoid flooded roads.

The storms look to clear the Stateline by sunrise Friday. Depending on how far south the cold front moves, we could see another round of strong storms. This is unlikely for now, as the front should be to our south later in the day. The front also determines our temperatures; we could see one more hot day, or end up staying cool due to the colder air sliding in and enough cloud cover.

The weather cools off heading into the weekend and next week, with 70's to low 80's in the forecast. We may be getting into an active weather pattern, with more rain and storm chances early next week.