“It sounded like a bomb was going off”: 94-year-old Rockton resident evacuated from home following Chemtool fire

Roscoe (WREX) — In her 94 years, Mickey Tooley hasn't woken up to anything quite like what she did on Monday morning.

"I heard what sounded like a bomb was going off," says Tooley. "I looked out the window and all these clouds of smoke and fire and I couldn't believe what was going on."

Tooley lives less than a mile from the Chemtool Plant and was evacuated to the American Red Cross shelter at Roscoe Middle School.

"They've been long days. I brought book to read. Everyone has been very nice"

Tooley is crossing her fingers she can return home soon, but is thankful workers are making sure she feels at home at the shelter.

"We've got a place to stay and food and stuff and so…everyone seems to be making the best of everything."

While she's focusing on the positives, this is all still a lot to handle, especially not knowing when she'll be able to go home again.

"This makes me emotional, but I'm making it."

As far as what she's looking forward to most when she can go home, Tooley has three things on her list.

"I want to take a bath," she says with a laugh. "Brush my teeth, and do my hair."

On Tuesday, officials announced the evacuation guidelines would remain in place for at least Tuesday evening. Officials would reevaluate the guidelines and the recovery efforts in the morning.