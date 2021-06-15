Israelis march in east Jerusalem in test for new government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israeli ultranationalists, some chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded in east Jerusalem in a show of force that threatened to spark renewed violence just weeks after a war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians in Gaza responded by launching incendiary balloons that caused at least 10 fires in southern Israel. Israeli aircraft attacked militant sites in Gaza. The march was a test for the fragile new Israeli government as well as the tenuous truce that ended last month’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted that those shouting racist slogans were “a disgrace to the Israeli people.” Palestinians consider the parade a provocation, and Hamas urged Palestinians to “resist” it.