IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay injured in cycling accident

Rinus VeeKay has been injured in a cycling accident and his status for IndyCar’s race at Road America this weekend is uncertain. Ed Carpenter Racing says VeeKay has a clavicle injury but is in good spirits. The 20-year-old Dutchman was injured the day before on a cycling trail during a training ride. No other details were released. VeeKay posted a photo Monday of himself cycling alongside his trainer captioned “Riding to Chicago” after a weekend of racing in Detroit.