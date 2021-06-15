‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run

NEW YORK (AP) — “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes has died 10 days after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City. A police spokesperson says the 65-year-old Banes died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. She was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4. Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck in 2014 and “Cocktail” with Tom Cruise in 1988. Her manager says Banes was hit as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Juilliard School, her alma mater. Police have made no arrests.