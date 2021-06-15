Foam set to be sprayed onto burning Illinois chemical plant

ROCKTON, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a private firefighting company from Louisiana is planning to pump fire-suppressing foam onto the still-burning ruins of a northern Illinois chemical plant that was rocked by an explosion and massive fires. Kirk Wilson, chief of the Rockton Fire Department, said Tuesday that before US Fire Pump crews can begin pumping foam onto the fires at the Chemtool Inc. plant near Rockton, absorbent booms must be installed to prevent contaminants from leaking into the nearby Rock River. Wilson says the village of Rockton relies on the river as a source of drinking water. Monday’s explosion and fires prompted evacuations near the plant.