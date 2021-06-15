Famous German boys’ choir to add separate choir for girls

BERLIN (AP) — One of Germany’s most famous Catholic boys’ choirs plans to establish a separate choral group for girls for the first time in its more than 1,000-year history. The director of the Regensburg Cathedral Choir said Tuesday that the so-called Regensburg Cathedral Sparrows still would be open only to boys and remain the No. 1 choir. Girls can apply to the new choir starting with the 2022-23 school year. The Regensburg choir was founded around the year 975 and is thought to be one of the oldest boys’ choirs in the world. In 2010, allegations surfaced about the use of corporal punishment on choir members.