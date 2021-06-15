The Latest: EU leaders back Biden on response to Russia

The United States and the European Union have agreed to set up a “high-level dialogue” about Russia as part of “a renewed trans-Atlantic partnership” between the U.S. and the 27-nation bloc. A summit statement released Tuesday after talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and the heads of two main EU institutions said they share a “principled approach towards Russia” and “are ready to respond decisively to its repeating pattern of negative behavior and harmful activities.” They agreed to “urge Russia to stop its continuous crackdown on civil society, the opposition and independent media and release all political prisoners.” Biden has a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.