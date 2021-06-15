Cubs’ Kris Bryant hit on hand by Walker pitch, leaves game

NEW YORK (AP) — Cubs star Kris Bryant by a pitch from Taijuan Walker in the first inning and left Chicago’s game against the New York Mets in the middle of the second with what the team said was a bruised right hand. Bryant initially stayed in the game after he was hit by a first-pitch 93.4 mph sinker, then went to run at first base. He was at third base for the second time time since April 20. In a 6-for-41 slide after a hot start, Bryant is batting .292 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs.