Another night of evacuations for some Rockton residents, progress on Chemtool fire made

ROCKTON (WREX) — Another night of evacuations is in store for residents who live within one mile of the Chemtool plant as fire suppression efforts continue into night two.

The reason for the evacuation order for Tuesday night is due to particulates potentially falling as the temperatures cool into the evening. 30 air quality monitors and four water quality monitors are measuring conditions but both are deemed safe, according to Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell at a Tuesday night news conference.

WATCH LIVE: Authorities hold Tuesday night news conference on Chemtool fire

"As the temperature drops, as the atmosphere layer comes down, we really want to get and see, 'do those numbers hold well overnight?' So that we can make sure that those positive numbers that we're getting in terms of air quality can persist," Dr. Martell said.

Rockton Fire Protection District Chief Kirk Wilson said the fire is contained and will not spread to other areas. Though residents within three miles of the plant are still recommended to wear a mask. The Illinois EPA issued an Air Quality Advisory for Winnebago County through Tuesday, though

"At this point in time we have not detected any visible runoff into the waterway just west of Chemtool and our main waterway called the Rock River, so that's good news," Chief Wilson said. "Everything is progressing throughout the day."

About 11 people are sheltering at Roscoe Middle School, where the Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced, with a place to sleep, food, water and information.

"We realize it has been a really difficult time for the families who have been displaced and need to shelter, we understand that it is disruptive to many of businesses for an additional day to go through this," Dr. Martell said. "But we are doing this out of extreme caution we have come this far in suppressing an extremely difficult fire with a myriad of chemicals."

Officials scheduled another news conference for 9 a.m. Wednesday at South Beloit High School. 13 WREX will stream this news conference on air and online.