Air Quality Alert until WED 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY for the

Rockton area…

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued the following

statement regarding the ongoing fire in Rockton:

Out of an abundance of caution, while air quality monitoring and

analysis continues, it is recommended that individuals continue

wearing a protective face covering to reduce exposure to particulate

matter in the air.

Media contact…217 558 1536.