Air Quality Alert until WED 4:00 PM CDT

Air Quality Alert until WED 4:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
…AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY for the
Rockton area…
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued the following
statement regarding the ongoing fire in Rockton:
Out of an abundance of caution, while air quality monitoring and
analysis continues, it is recommended that individuals continue
wearing a protective face covering to reduce exposure to particulate
matter in the air.
Media contact…217 558 1536.