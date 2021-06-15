Skip to Content

Air Quality Alert until WED 4:00 PM CDT

New
4:04 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winnebago IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT WEDNESDAY for the
Rockton area…

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued the following
statement regarding the ongoing fire in Rockton:

Out of an abundance of caution, while air quality monitoring and
analysis continues, it is recommended that individuals continue
wearing a protective face covering to reduce exposure to particulate
matter in the air.

Media contact…217 558 1536.

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

Skip to content