3 Honolulu police officers charged in killing of 16-year-old

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu prosecutors say a policeman has been charged with murder and two others charged with attempted murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. The charges come after a grand jury last week declined to indict the same three officers in the shooting. All three officers face up to life in prison without parole if convicted. Police said the teen was driving a stolen Honda linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse snatching and car theft and led officers on a chase before the shooting. Police have refused to release officer body camera footage from the shooting.