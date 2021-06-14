White Sox face Rays, look to build on Rodon’s solid performance

Tampa Bay Rays (42-24, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-24, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (5-2, 2.57 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-1, 1.37 ERA, .88 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -111, Rays -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Carlos Rodon. Rodon pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on one hit with nine strikeouts against Detroit.

The White Sox are 25-11 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Nick Madrigal leads the team with an average of .305.

The Rays are 23-10 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.31, Ryan Yarbrough leads the staff with a mark of 3.63.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 11 home runs and is slugging .475.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 14 home runs and is slugging .498.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 8-2, .249 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Rays: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.